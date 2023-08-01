5,759 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,474. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

