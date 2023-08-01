5,896 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,896 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.56. 370,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.73.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,967 shares of company stock valued at $28,695,363 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.