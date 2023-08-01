6,208 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after buying an additional 5,995,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 24,703,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,785,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.67 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

