85,301 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 923,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,729. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.