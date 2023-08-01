8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Director Sells $52,306.98 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 2,443,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $559.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.22 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.