908 Devices (MASS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect 908 Devices to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. 908 Devices has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 76.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. 82,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,491. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

About 908 Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 50.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 627,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after buying an additional 288,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 908 Devices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

