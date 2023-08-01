9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

9F Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ JFU traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,249. 9F has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Institutional Trading of 9F

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 678.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

