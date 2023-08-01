AAF Wealth Management LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,291,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,135,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.