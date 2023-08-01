AAF Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $291.53. 637,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,701. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.60.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

