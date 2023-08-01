AAF Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,652 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AAF Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. 34,635,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,206,498. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.