AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.99

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.99 and last traded at $106.60, with a volume of 89641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

AAON Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AAON’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, August 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AAON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

