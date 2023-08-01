Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.52. 3,733,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

