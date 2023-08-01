Acacia Research (ACTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 75.75%.

Acacia Research Price Performance

ACTG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 156,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 156,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter worth $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACTG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Featured Stories

