Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 337 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.03. 13,528,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,322,666. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.