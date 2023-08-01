Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 875.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 203.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

MTN traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $236.43. The company had a trading volume of 309,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,475. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.02 and a 200-day moving average of $242.13.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 113.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

