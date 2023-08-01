Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys 72 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,367,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.62.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $212.60. The company had a trading volume of 611,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $197.30 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.96 and its 200 day moving average is $234.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

