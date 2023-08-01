Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.25.

Shares of EQIX traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $805.16. The company had a trading volume of 297,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,239. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.14. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

