Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 90,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Sysco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,078. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

About Sysco



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

