Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.62 on Tuesday, hitting $320.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,043. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.94 and its 200-day moving average is $287.27. The company has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

