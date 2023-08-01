Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $230.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average of $249.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

