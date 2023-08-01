Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 45 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,031,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,209. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.78.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

