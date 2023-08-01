Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,030. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

