Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Sells 974 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

