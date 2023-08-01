Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,489 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,974 shares of company stock worth $5,767,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC remained flat at $62.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 67,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

