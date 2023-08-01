Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,993,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,933,000 after acquiring an additional 52,656 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,629,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $210,336,000 after acquiring an additional 525,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.