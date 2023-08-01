Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 760,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,581. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

