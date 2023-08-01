Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 43,168 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,168 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,811,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,631,541. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.