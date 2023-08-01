AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 9,050,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. 495,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,051. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 114.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $744.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.05 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

