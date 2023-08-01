ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.50

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.45, with a volume of 36725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.43.

ADF Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86. The stock has a market cap of C$81.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.80.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of C$80.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

