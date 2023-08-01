Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €8.40 ($9.23) and last traded at €8.36 ($9.19). Approximately 6,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.34 ($9.16).

Adler Real Estate Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $914.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.50.

About Adler Real Estate

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in or on the outskirts of large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

