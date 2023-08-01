Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.03.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.61. The company had a trading volume of 68,702,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,084,289. The stock has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.30, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

