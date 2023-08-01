AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Sells $132,466.20 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $132,466.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $40.26. 99,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.83. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.