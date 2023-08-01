Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,403,000 after purchasing an additional 81,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.88.

Watsco Stock Down 0.4 %

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Shares of WSO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.49. The company had a trading volume of 410,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,143. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.