Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.80. 2,355,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,563,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

