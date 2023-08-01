Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. 435,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,544. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

