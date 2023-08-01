Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of LTC Properties worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 59.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LTC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,043. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 212 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

