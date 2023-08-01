Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.04. 954,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,707. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.83.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

