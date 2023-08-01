Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after buying an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2,081.5% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 76,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 72,603 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.27. 1,973,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,827. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

