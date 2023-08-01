Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $548.70. 1,327,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,936. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.71 and a 200 day moving average of $401.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

