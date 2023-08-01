Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.99. 2,087,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.00.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

