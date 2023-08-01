Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 928 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $9,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 597.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 231,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after purchasing an additional 210,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,707,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 204,816 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Utz Brands news, Director Dylan Lissette bought 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,179.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dylan Lissette purchased 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,179.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $54,881.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,372,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,103,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 175,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 230.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

