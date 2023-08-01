Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $6.98 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 310,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.41%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

