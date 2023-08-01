Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Desjardins

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.81.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.29 and a one year high of C$14.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$676.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

