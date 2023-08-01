Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. On average, analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,410. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.56.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.90 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
