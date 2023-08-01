Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. On average, analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,410. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.90 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.