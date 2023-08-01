Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. On average, analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,409. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.49. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.90 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Further Reading

