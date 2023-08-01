Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. On average, analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,409. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.49. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.
AGLE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.90 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
