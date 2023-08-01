aelf Price Tops $0.28 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, aelf has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $173.21 million and $5.09 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001966 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002539 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,775,905 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars.

