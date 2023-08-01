Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Update

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $46,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,579.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $224,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $46,957.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,579.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,503 shares of company stock worth $779,342 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.45. 28,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,066. The company has a market cap of $481.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Recommended Stories

