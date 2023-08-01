AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. AerSale has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. AerSale had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASLE stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 179,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $760.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.38. AerSale has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $21.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other AerSale news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $203,547,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

