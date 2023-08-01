AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 890,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

AerSale Price Performance

NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 317,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,331. The company has a market cap of $753.45 million, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. AerSale has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $21.76.

Insider Activity at AerSale

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. AerSale had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AerSale news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,547,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AerSale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

