Affinia Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Affinia Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.3% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.56. The company has a market capitalization of $333.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.